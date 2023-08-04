What to know when your child starts school during extreme heat

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The summer heat continues to break records across the State of Texas and with just days away from the start of the school year, medical experts are sharing some tips on how to keep your kids cool while they go back to school.

As hundreds of kids prepare to spend more time outdoors by either walking to and from school or by taking part in extra-curricular activities, medical experts are sharing some advice on how to keep kids safe.

Cory Fernandes, a family doctor in Laredo said it’s important that parents keep an eye on their child’s health.

For example, if your kid has any planned outdoor extracurricular activities, they need to stay hydrated, wear light clothing, wear sunblock and eat healthy.

The heat isn’t the only obstacle, there’s also a national uptick in Covid-19 and flu cases.

Dr. Fernandes said that if your child gets sick at school, it’s important to practice good hygiene, seek your primary doctor and stay home if necessary.

“Practice hand hygiene and stay at home when you don’t feel well, so that we do not get other people sick,” said Dr. Fernandes. “So everybody should get vaccinated for the flu, since flu season starts around summertime in your July, August, September areas, so as soon as flu vaccines are available, the recommendation is that everybody gets the annual flu vaccine, get caught up on Covid-19 if you haven’t gotten them.”

Laredo and United ISD say they will be monitoring the temperatures so the students can practice their sports and band activities safely.

Both districts say they will also have emergency procedures in place just in case a student needs them.

The first day of classes for LISD is on Aug. 9 and UISD is on Aug. 15.

