Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agree on a $24 million, 3-year contract extension

The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker have agreed on a $24 million, three-year contract extension
(MGN)
By By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OXNARD, Calif. (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys and safety Malik Hooker agreed Saturday on a $24 million, three-year contract extension.

Hooker was entering the final year of a two-year contract he signed with the Cowboys after a disappointing four-year career with Indianapolis, which drafted him 15th overall in 2017.

Hooker's time with the Colts was marred by injuries, but he has stayed healthy since joining Dallas. Hooker has played 31 games over the past two seasons after being limited to 36 games with the Colts.

The 27-year-old tied Trevon Diggs for second on the club with three interceptions last season. Diggs, who led the NFL and tied a team record with 11 interceptions in 2021, just signed a $97 million extension.

Hooker, Donovan Wilson and Jayron Kearse have teamed to give the Cowboys their best group of safeties in years. Wilson is expected to miss most of training camp after straining a calf in the first practice.

___

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl

Most Read

Rigoberto, Rosa Reyes, four-year-old Nathan, three-year-old Noah
Laredo Family involved in Cuatro Vientos accident turning to community for help
Former Webb County Judge passes away
Webb County Judge Andres Ramos Passes Away
Health department provides update on covid cases
Laredo Health Department sees surge in Covid-19 cases
Brain Bag initiative seeks to help parents meet benchmark for kids
Brain Bag initiative seeks to help parents meet benchmark for kids
Multiple vehicle accident reported on Calton Road
Update: Three injured following three vehicle accident in central Laredo

Latest News

Texas Rangers
Rangers rookie 3B Josh Jung suffers fractured left thumb
Texas Rangers
Texas shortstop Corey Seager held out with lingering effects of thumb injury
Houston Astros
Yankees meet the Astros with 2-1 series lead
Jake Paul wins unanimous decision against Nate Diaz