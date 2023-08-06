A Very Hot Week

Shop Local
By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 5:28 PM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass moving through Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle is helping to press the hottest part of the hot airmass further south toward our area. This will perhaps raise our temperatures another degree or two. Afternoons will be very hot with fairly low humidity. Late evening and morning hours will be humid. This is serious heat, and will prompt Heat Advisories all week long. Respect the heat, stay hydrated, seek cool spaces.

Dangerous heat will cotinue through next week.
Very High Temperatures Approaching the Area
Summer heat
