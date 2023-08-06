A Very Hot Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cool airmass moving through Oklahoma and the Texas panhandle is helping to press the hottest part of the hot airmass further south toward our area. This will perhaps raise our temperatures another degree or two. Afternoons will be very hot with fairly low humidity. Late evening and morning hours will be humid. This is serious heat, and will prompt Heat Advisories all week long. Respect the heat, stay hydrated, seek cool spaces.

