LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former Webb County Judge Andres Ramos passes away on Friday, August 5, 2023.

Laredo community leaders have spoken over social media on the death of former Webb County Judge Andres Ramos offering their condolences to the family. Ramos served as county judge from 1988 to 1993. Current Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina in a statement sent to KGNS said,

“I’m deeply saddened to hear of the passing of former Webb County Judge Andres Ramos. His passion for our county, its residents, and the many organizations he played a key role in was unwavering.” He said, “Many of us remember him donning his cowboy hat, but he was capable of wearing many hats, he was versatile in nature. He built a lasting legacy in our community. As we remember his lasting impact in Webb County, let us keep his family and friends in our hearts and prayers.”

Ramos served as a Citof of Laredo Council Member 1980′s.

