Firefighters respond to fire at Danny’s Restaurant in north Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:42 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A north Laredo restaurant was temporarily closed on Monday after a small fire broke out in the kitchen overnight.

Officials with the Laredo Fire Department responded to the Dannys Restaurant located at the 9720 block of McPherson Road for a structure fire at around midnight Monday.

Firefighters were able to go inside and put out the fire that was reportedly in the kitchen area.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported, and the cause of the fire remains under investigation.

