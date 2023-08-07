Gov. Greg Abbott delivers keynote at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Mid-Continent Steel and Wire’s new Macro Hub
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Happening right now: Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivers the keynote address at the ribbon cutting ceremony for Mid-Continent Steel and Wire’s new Macro Hub.
The Governor will be joined by Mid-Continent Steel and Wire CEO Fernando Villanueva and Senior Advisor Elizabeth Heaton and Deacero Group President and Board Chairman Raul Gutierrez.
