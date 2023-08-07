Governor Abbott takes part in ribbon cutting ceremony for Mid-Continent Steel and Wire Facility

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Governor Greg Abbott signed Senate Bill 15 into law on Monday, related to transgender athletes at the college level but before doing so, he made a pit stop in Laredo for a different type of event.

Governor Abbott has been making headlines on several issues from women’s sports to the ongoing lawsuit of the buoys on the river in Eagle Pass.

On Monday, the Governor Abbott took part in a ribbon cutting ceremony for an import and export facility in Laredo.

While, the governor did not take any questions for the media, he briefly mentioned the importance of having a relationship with our Mexican counterparts.

For nearly an hour, Governor Abbott visited the Mid-Continent Steel and Wire Facility in north Laredo.

During his speech, he did not mention any issues pertaining to immigration; instead, he spoke about the importance of encouraging businesses to work with the state and Mexican private businesses.

With more businesses opening in Laredo, Abbott said he is confidence that more jobs are on the rise.

“This is exactly what we want to see, more growth adds to the economy, more growth adds more jobs, but more growth in Texas is also a signal, that Texas really is the best place in America for businesses to be growing,” said Governor Abbott.

According to Governor Abbott, in the past months; the State of Texas has now added more over two million jobs in the state including the non-farm and the self-employed industry.

Recently, the governor announced $100 billion plan to bolster the state’s transportation infrastructure and efforts to prepare the state power grid to meet the increasing energy demand.

