Joel David Chavez murder trial Day 1

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - The trial for the man accused of killing a woman and her unborn child began on Monday afternoon.

After nearly three years, jury selection got underway for Joel David Chavez, who is accused of killing Gracy Espinoza and her unborn child.

A total of 14 jurors were selected, seven men, seven women.

At around 3 p.m. the trial started with opening statements from Chavez’s attorney Roberto Balli.

Balli told jurors that Chavez was very cooperative during the investigation and that a DNA expert will testify that nothing was out of the ordinary.

Balli stated that Gracy was choked and stabbed and that jurors will learn that it was not his client.

After the opening statements were read, the state called the first witness Maria Teresa Espinoza, who is Gracy’s sister.

Maria Espinoza recalled the moments that happened prior to her sisters death; specifically during a cookout on Sept. 9.

Maria said that Gracy was talking about Gracy’s apartment as well as a verbal altercation that broke out between Joel & Gracy regarding a comment someone made under a post that Gracy published.

Maria then stated that she went to the park and saw Gracy’s ex-boyfriend Ryan who picked her and her brother up.

Snapchat messages that were saved were shown to the court that showed a conversation between Gracy and Maria where she stated that Joel would not leave Gracy alone.

Maria then stated that Gracy was trying to go to her mom’s house, but Joel was trying to meet her.

Maria stated that Gracy got to her mom’s house at around 1 a.m. to pick up her phone.

During that time, the two had a conversation about staying the night; Maria told Gracy that she couldn’t stay the night and that was the last time they spoke.

The state went over some of the photos of Gracy’s room as well as outside her apartment complex.

The next morning, Maria heard the police presence in the neighborhood and saws where Gracy’s body was found.

Maria told the jurors about the shoes her sister was wearing as well as a tattoo about an ex-boyfriend; the day he committed suicide.

Maria said that the police took her and her mother to the police station. Maria says she ‘was mad’ that she didn’t let her stay for the night.

Maria told jurors that Joel would track her location through her phone, so Gracy had to leave her phone at home if she wanted to leave without him knowing.

Maria told the court that she has seen Joel get physical with Gracy.

She said Gracy told her to lie about what they did one day when they got raspas.

Joel swung her and pinned her to the stove one time, Joel says “That’s just how we play” when Maria says to stop.

The court then asked Maria to identity the defendant to which she identified Joel as he looked straight at her.

Balli said that she testified that Gracy is not the one to lie to Joel and spoke about the messages where Gracy told Maria to lie on her behalf.

Balli then asked Maria if “Gracy was the type to lie then?”

Maria responded that she is not sure.

More evidence was shown of the wide apartment view on the outside.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.