Eighth Grader of the Month
Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend and unborn child

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 10:45 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Jury selection is underway for the man accused of killing his girlfriend and her unborn child back in September of 2020.

After nearly three years, the trial is expected to get underway for Joel David Chavez III, the man accused of killing 19-year-old Gracie Espinoza, who was pregnant at the time of her death.

Espinoza’s body was found lifeless on Plum Street and North Buena Vista Avenue in central Laredo back in Sept. of 2020.

According to officials, Espinoza had reportedly been strangled and stabbed several times.

Chavez was arrested nearly a year later in 2021.

Back in July, his lawyer, Roberto Balli said in an interview that his client was innocent.

We’ll be following the jury selection and the trial in the coming days.

