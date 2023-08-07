Laredo Heat Soccer Club receives recognition at City Council

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Kids with the Laredo Heat Soccer Club got a chance to shine last week.

Soccer players were recognized for winning the South Texas Youth Soccer Association Championship last fall.

JJ Vela, the general manager of the soccer club said this is the first time it has happened for kids participating in the under 12 category.

This fall they are set up to play in the under 13 category.

“Well we’re just looking forward to this particular group is we’re very excited for them that they did this, this is the first time that they won,” said Vela. “They play 9 vs. 9, this is the first time they won it,. But the neatest part about all of this is that from our competitive groups from under 11 up to 18, they don’t pay tuitions; so it’s a tuition free program for the parents it’s one less thing they have to be worried about and it’s the only one there is the city.

Registration opened earlier this month.

If you’d like to register your child for the program, you can call 956-723-4700.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.