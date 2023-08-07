Shop Local
LISD Police Department highlights security measures ahead of school year

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 5:07 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A local school district is going over new safety and security measures just before the start of the new school year.

Summer vacation for Laredo ISD students is nearing its end as thousands of students are expected to head back to school this Wednesday and safety continues to be a top priority.

On Monday morning, LISD met with several local agencies including Laredo Police, Webb County Sheriff’s Office and the Constable’s Office to go over some of the new safety measures that are being implemented this school year.

LISD Police Chief Doreen Hale says House Bill Three has been signed by Governor Abbott which allows at least one-armed officer at each campus.

Chief Hale says the district is also implementing an additional layer of security.

“What we started implementing last year, along with the intruder audits, we have now what I call the police audits, so we have police men dressed in civilian clothes that will go to the different campuses and will find out if there are any other vulnerabilities. Did somebody leave the door open, are they letting people in without a tag?” said Hale.

Chief Hale also reminds parents to arrive early to drop off their children off at the appropriate crossing area.

She also encourages drivers to obey crossing guards and adhere to the 20-miles-per-hour speed limit.

