Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Police K-9 paralyzed in line-of-duty crash

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury...
According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.(Grand Rapids Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (Gray News) – A police dog in Michigan has a long road to recovery after he was injured in the line of duty.

According to the Grand Rapids Police Department, K-9 Dozer suffered a severe spinal injury after he was involved in a car crash Friday morning.

The injury is causing paralysis in his hind legs. Fortunately, his spinal cord is still intact, which makes it possible for Dozer to walk again.

Police said as of Monday morning, Dozer has shown some “slight movement” in his left back leg, which is promising.

“We don’t yet know if he will regain full function in his legs – only time will tell,” the department wrote in a Facebook post.

Dozer is expected to be released from the animal hospital this week and continue his recovery at home with his handler.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigoberto, Rosa Reyes, four-year-old Nathan, three-year-old Noah
Laredo Family involved in Cuatro Vientos accident turning to community for help
Former Webb County Judge passes away
Webb County Judge Andres Ramos Passes Away
Health department provides update on covid cases
Laredo Health Department sees surge in Covid-19 cases
Teen sex-trafficking victim dies by suicide
Houston Astros' Yordan Alvarez, center, fields a fly ball during batting practice before a...
How to Watch the Astros vs. Yankees Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 6

Latest News

FILE - Director William Friedkin poses for portraits after interviews for his film "Killer Joe"...
William Friedkin, Oscar-winning director of ‘The French Connection’ and ‘The Exorcist,’ dies at 87
After digging up a Platteville class ring, a good Samaritan tracked down the rightful owners.
‘He’s not here, but this is’: Treasure hunter digs up 1973 class ring, returns it to late owner’s family
FILE - A child is shown getting a vaccination. A study of children's vaccinations, which...
17% of toddlers fall short on vaccines, study says
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning