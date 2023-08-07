Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Serious Heat All Week

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:30 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler airmass passing by to our north has pushed the hottest air south toward our area. Temperatures will be very high all week. Afternoon humidity will be low, late evenings through the mornings will be humid. This requires the attention of folks, stay hydrated, take breaks if you work outside, seek out airconditioned spaces when possible.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigoberto, Rosa Reyes, four-year-old Nathan, three-year-old Noah
Laredo Family involved in Cuatro Vientos accident turning to community for help
Former Webb County Judge passes away
Webb County Judge Andres Ramos Passes Away
Gracie Espinoza's and Joel David Chavez
Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend and unborn child
Alfredo Aguilar Jr., 21.
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver arrested, police say
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning

Latest News

Dangerous heat continues across South Texas
Dangerous heat continues across South Texas
Dangerous heat continues across South Texas
Dangerous heat continues across South Texas
Sunday 7 Day Forecast
A Very Hot Week
Dangerous heat will cotinue through next week.
Dangerous heat will continue through next week.