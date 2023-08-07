Serious Heat All Week

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A cooler airmass passing by to our north has pushed the hottest air south toward our area. Temperatures will be very high all week. Afternoon humidity will be low, late evenings through the mornings will be humid. This requires the attention of folks, stay hydrated, take breaks if you work outside, seek out airconditioned spaces when possible.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.