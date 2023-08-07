Shop Local
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 12:50 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Three teenagers are in critical condition following a single vehicle accident that happened in central Laredo over the weekend.

The accident happened on Sunday, Aug. 6 at around 4:30 a.m. at Highway 359 and Zapata Highway.

Laredo Police arrived and found a Chrysler 300 damaged at the scene that was reportedly driven by a 15-year-old boy.

Two passengers were 13-year-old girls who were taken to San Antonio in critical condition; meanwhile, the male driver as taken to a Laredo hospital in serious condition.

The LPD Crash Team is investigating the cause of the accident.

