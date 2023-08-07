Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Woman celebrating 104th birthday credits clean lifestyle, clove of garlic a day to longevity

Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.
Helen Tinsley in Indiana celebrated her 104th birthday.(WLKY)
By WLKY staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WLKY) – Not many reach the milestone of a 104th birthday, but Helen Tinsley had the privilege of celebrating hers Sunday.

The Kentucky native was born in 1919 to a farmer and his homemaker wife.

Tinsley is one of eight children. She and her husband spent most of their lives in Louisville until she moved to a healthcare facility in Clarksville, Indiana.

Despite her age, Tinsley’s family said she is still a spitfire.

“She can be a character if you make her mad, but other than that she’s sweet, lovable and she’ll keep you in line,” Tinsley’s niece Lucille Webster said.

She credits her longevity to a “clean lifestyle,” never smoking and only having an occasional drink.

She also said she eats a clove of garlic each day.

Copyright 2023 WLKY via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Gracie Espinoza's and Joel David Chavez
Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend and unborn child
Rigoberto, Rosa Reyes, four-year-old Nathan, three-year-old Noah
Laredo Family involved in Cuatro Vientos accident turning to community for help
Alfredo Aguilar Jr., 21.
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver arrested, police say
Former Webb County Judge passes away
Webb County Judge Andres Ramos Passes Away

Latest News

Storm clouds pass over the Washington Monument, Monday, Aug. 7, 2023, in Washington. Thousands...
Thousands of flight cancelations and power outages as strong storms move into DC area
FILE - Former President Donald Trump arrives to board his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington...
Trump lawyers urge judge to narrow proposed rules on evidence sharing in election subversion case
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Serious Heat All Week
Monday 7 Day Forecast
Monday 7 Day Forecast