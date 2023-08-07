Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver arrested, police say

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - Authorities are investigating an auto pedestrian accident that left a woman in critical condition over the weekend.

The accident happened on Saturday at the 1000 block Pace Street.

Initial reports indicate that the driver responsible for the crash fled the scene.

The next day, officers were able to find the vehicle believed to be involved in the crash as well as the driver who was identified as Alfredo Aguilar Jr., 21.

Aguilar now faces charges of aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

The victim is in critical condition at a San Antonio hospital.

