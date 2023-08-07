Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Zapata Fire Department battling brush fire

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:34 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials in Zapata are battling a grass fire that started off of Highway 16 and has now made its way to San Ygnacio FM 3169.

According to the Zapata Fire Department, crews have not contained the fire, but they are working to put it out.

The department has four brush trucks and a brush truck from the Salileno Fire Department.

Officials say they are waiting on a strike team from Edinburgh, Texas as well as a forest service team from Cotulla.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rigoberto, Rosa Reyes, four-year-old Nathan, three-year-old Noah
Laredo Family involved in Cuatro Vientos accident turning to community for help
Former Webb County Judge passes away
Webb County Judge Andres Ramos Passes Away
Gracie Espinoza's and Joel David Chavez
Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend and unborn child
Ambulance graphic
Woman hospitalized after being struck by vehicle, driver arrested, police say
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning

Latest News

Firefighters respond to fire at Danny’s Restaurant in north Laredo
Firefighters respond to fire at Danny’s Restaurant in north Laredo
Zapata Fire Department battling brush fire
Laredo Heat Soccer Club receives recognition at City Council
Laredo Heat Soccer Club receives recognition at City Council
6a newscast recording
Laredo Heat Soccer Club receives recognition at City Council