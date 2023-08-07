Zapata Fire Department battling brush fire

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - Fire officials in Zapata are battling a grass fire that started off of Highway 16 and has now made its way to San Ygnacio FM 3169.

According to the Zapata Fire Department, crews have not contained the fire, but they are working to put it out.

The department has four brush trucks and a brush truck from the Salileno Fire Department.

Officials say they are waiting on a strike team from Edinburgh, Texas as well as a forest service team from Cotulla.

