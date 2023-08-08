Heat Advisory and Red Flag Warning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Very hot weather persists above most of Texas, and will pose dangers from heat and from a fire hazard. Although afternoon humidity will be low on Wednesday, the temperatures that will be close to 110 requires caution. Folks should seek shade, take work breaks if outside, hydrate to replace water lost by sweating, take advantage of shade and air conditioned spaces. The bone dry weather of the last 2 months has made for very dry brush. That combined with breezy conditions Wednesday afternoon and low humidity brings a fire hazard, prompting a Red Flag Warning for Wednesday afternoon.

