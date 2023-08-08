Joel David Chavez murder trial Day 2: photos of Gracy’s body shown in court

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a day of jury selection, the trial got underway for Joel David Chavez, the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend back in Sept. of 2020.

On Monday, two witnesses took the stand including Gracy Espinoza’s sister, Maria as well as her friend, Ryan Christopher Mendiola.

On Tuesday morning, the state called on Jayden Luis Lopez to the stand who was working at a Whataburger restaurant on the night of Sept. 9, 2020.

Lopez said he had just gotten out of work at around 11:30 p.m. and decided to go to a friend’s house by the name of Alex Martinez.

Lopez left Martinez’s house at around 1:20 a.m.

When Martinez was walking Lopez out of the house, Lopez said that after the headlights flashed from Martinez’s car, he saw a girl walking on the side of the street.

As soon as the headlights hit her, she moved out of the street and kept walking.

The state brought out a map to show where Lopez lived.

Lopez said the car was facing towards the park when his friend Alex was leaving.

Lopez then described what the girl was wearing; a Nixon letterman jacket.

Lopez said the girl was coming from the Nixon Park area and was walking south.

The assistant district attorney brought out the letterman jacket.

Lopez said it is the same one he saw that night.

He said he recognized it by the leather.

Lopez said that Gracy had crossed the street after being hit with the light, and added that there was a guy waiting for her.

Lopez said Gracy met with the guy who was wearing all black, had white skin tone, had glasses at the time, according to his memory.

Lopez said he walked back home after Alex left and saw a guy having an argument with a woman.

Lopez said he didn’t pay to much attention but felt there was something wrong.

Lopez said he went back inside and said it was not his business.

Lopez told the court that he was not able to see the guy’s face and didn’t recognize the girl.

He testified that he stayed home after that.

The very next day, Lopez noticed a lot of police officers and investigators outside.

Lopez said his family noticed first and that an investigator went inside his home to ask if they saw anything.

Lopez spoke to the officers and said his house has two cameras; one was a doorbell camera and the other faces towards the driveway.

The state then passed the witness.

Defense attorney Roberto Balli asked Lopez if he is the same Jayden Lopez who is on probation for burglary.

Lopez said he is to which the state quickly objected and a sidebar ensued.

Balli continues to speak about the burglary charge saying that Lopez has been on probation since 2021 for burglary of a home.

As part of his plea deal, state dismissed a firearm charge to which Lopez said that is correct.

Balli said that the state knew he was a witness to this case but Lopez said he is not sure.

Balli went through a timeline and said that if Lopez violates his probation he can go to jail to which Lopez agreed.

Balli said these are the same prosecutors that are covering that case, to which the state objected to and Judge Notzon sustained.

During the time of the question, the police did not go into the home and take anything from Lopez’s house such as phone data or DNA.

Balli asked if he was in the area where Gracy was found to which Lopez responded that is correct.

The defense then passed the witness.

The state went back to check the cameras to see if they picked up Lopez in the footage.

The assistant district attorney asked Lopez if he was the one who killed Gracy Espinoza to which Lopez responded, “No”.

The state brought up Lopez’s run in with the law, to which Lopez responded that he is focusing on work and changing his life. He even went onto say that his parents are strict.

The state then passed the witness.

Balli then asked Lopez, “If your parents are so strict, why didn’t they stop him from breaking into the house?”

Lopez said his parents did the best that they could.

Defense continues with the line of questioning of Lopez’s past run-ins with the law but the state objects and Judge Notzon sustains. The defense passes the witness and Lopez is let go.

The state then called on Christy Gonzalez, a life-long Laredo resident who works at the outlet mall.

On Sept. 9, 2020, Gonzalez said she was out at a friend’s house on Frost Street close to Sanchez Ochoa.

She arrived at 8 p.m. and said they were watching a fight.

Gonzalez said they had a cookout until about 3 a.m.

During that cookout, alcoholic beverages were involved, and Gonzalez said she wasn’t drunk but a bit ‘buzzed’, so she ended up walking home.

Gonzalez was having a disagreement with a friend and was patiently waiting for a Lyft to take her to San Jose and Bartlett Street.

Gonzalez said the route that she took was all over the place, she took small streets to avoid her frineds who were looking for her.

Messages from Gonzalez and her friends were shown during the time she was walking home.

The first one was with a friend’s husband at around 3:36 a.m.

Another text exchange is shown with Mirsa, Efrain’s wife, one of her friend’s about an argument they had about Ariana Grande’s hair.

Gonzalez said she made it to Plum Street when she hit the cemetery.

The state brought out a satellite map and pointed out that she was walking towards Nixon.

Gonzalez stopped at the park because she realized that her Lyft arrived at her friend’s house.

Gonzalez said she was on the phone with her Lyft driver to try to request the driver to go to the park on Plum Street but the driver refused to go there.

Gonzalez said there was some light, while she was waiting by herself.

A state exhibit showed screenshots of the Lyft driver who canceled Gonzalez’s ride at 3:56 a.m.

Gonzalez was at the park when she heard some music in the area.

She kept walking towards Nixon.

She was at the benches in the park so she had to pass the baseball field.

Gonzalez said she stayed on the well-lit side of the sidewalk.

The assistant district attorney asked Gonzalez if she saw a dead body or a person sleeping in the area.

Gonzalez replied, “No”.

The assistant district attorney asked Gonzalez if she saw a body would she have noticed, Gonzalez said, yes because she was aware of her surroundings and wanted to be safe.

