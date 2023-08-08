UISD helps homeless family of six find temporary housing

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - As the new school year approaches, a local school district is reaching out to make a difference for struggling students and their families.

This past Friday, UISD learned about a family of six living out of their vehicle.

As part of the McKinney-Vento Homeless Assistance Act, UISD’s Homeless Education Liaison took immediate action and secured temporary housing for them through Catholic Social Services.

UISD is also helping the family by providing their four children with school supplies as well as backpacks so they can be ready for that first day of school.

Santos Jimenez Ayala said he had plenty of debts that he was unable to pay off and could no longer afford to pay for rent, so they lost their apartment.

The father, Santos Jimenez Ayala said he is thankful for the district’s efforts as well as others who have come to their aide.

“It’s not the same because it’s not like you’re at home but people have helped us out a lot by paying for the hotel some days, so that we could sleep well and shower. I don’t complain about the situation but still I need a stable job,” said Ayala.

UISD said the district had roughly 600 students that qualified for the McKinney-Vento Program.

If you would like to learn more about the program you can call 956-473-6471 and if you would like to help the Jimenez-Ayala family, you can call 956-704-8575.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.