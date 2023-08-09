Accident reported in Central Laredo

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident is reported in central Laredo on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on Meadow Avenue and Corpus Christi Street.

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were seen assisting those involved.

No word on how many injuries at the moment.

Drivers in the area are being advised to proceed with caution.

