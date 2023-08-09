Shop Local
Accident reported in Central Laredo

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A two vehicle accident is reported in central Laredo on Wednesday afternoon.

The accident happened on Meadow Avenue and Corpus Christi Street.

Laredo Police and Laredo Fire officials were seen assisting those involved.

No word on how many injuries at the moment.

Drivers in the area are being advised to proceed with caution.

