City Council approves change in entrance fee at the Lazy River

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - Residents who frequently use the Sisters of Mercy Water Park will be able to take advantage of the park’s amenities at a lower fee.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, members discussed changing the entrance fee for the Sister’s of Mercy Water Park, also known as the ‘Lazy River’.

Previously, residents paid two dollars to enter the water park and an extra two dollars and 50 cents to get on the water slide.

During the council meeting, members of the City of Laredo Parks and Rec. Department requested to eliminate the extra slide fee.

The motion was approved by the council.

