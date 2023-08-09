Shop Local
City of Laredo’s curfew for minors to be lifted

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 11:02 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The State of Texas is days away from revoking the juvenile curfew for those under the age of 17.

On June 9, Governor Gregg Abbott signed House Bill 1819 into law.

It revokes the power of cities across the state from enforcing a curfew for minors.

The City of Laredo currently has an ordinance that calls for a curfew for minors from 12:01 a.m. to 6:00 a.m. any day of the week and 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday while school is in regular session.

But this all will change starting Sept. 1 of this year when the null and void law goes into effect.

As of right now, if teens are caught breaking curfew, their parents get fined up to $500.

