Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Construction worker dies after electric shock, falling off roof

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building...
State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.(Storyblocks)
By WCAX News Team and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 7:57 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURKE, Vt. (WCAX/Gray News) – A man died Sunday while working at a construction site at an apartment complex in Vermont.

State police said 25-year-old Casey Driver was working on the roof of a three-story building when he hit a high-tension power line with a metal ladder and was shocked.

He fell about 30 feet off the roof and died.

Driver worked for Vincent’s Carpentry in Derby, Vermont.

Police and Vermont Occupational Health and Safety Administration are investigating the death.

Copyright 2023 WCAX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez
Joel David Chavez murder trial Day 2: photos of Gracy’s body shown in court
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Firefighters respond to fire at Danny’s Restaurant in north Laredo
Firefighters respond to fire at Danny’s Restaurant in north Laredo
Joel David Chavez murder trail Day 1
Joel David Chavez murder trial Day 1
Gracie Espinoza's and Joel David Chavez
Jury selection begins for man accused of killing girlfriend and unborn child

Latest News

Dozens were arrested over alleged child sex abuse following the killing of two FBI agents,...
Dozens arrested in child sexual abuse investigation
Zoom is the company that powered the remote work revolution during the pandemic. (Source:...
Zoom orders some employees back to the office
FILE - Novak Djokovic of Serbia, left, talks with chair umpire Jake Garner of the U.S. as he...
The US Open is adding video review for double bounces. It’s a first for Grand Slam tennis
Zoom clarified in a blog post on Monday that it “will not use audio, video, or chat customer...
Zoom says it isn’t training AI on calls without consent. But other data is fair game
Video shows fires in Maui on Wednesday, driven by winds from Hurricane Dora. (Source: Clint...
Drone video: Wildfires in Hawaii