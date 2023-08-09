Joel David Chavez Murder Trial Day 3: Science and DNA evidence on display

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The trial for the man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend entered the third day.

On Wednesday morning, the trial of Joel David Chavez started with a Laredo Police cellphone data extraction expert going over cell phone data; however, the jury was not present during that time.

Investigator Rolando Perez went over his training and expertise

The assistant district attorney clarified that because the defense asked what he is specifically going to testify on, that he can attest to what he found is accurate as well as his overall analysis as a digital forensics expert.

Perez said that he was on the stand to testify the physical location using GPS coordinates.

Perez went over the applications used and device events as well as third party applications, application usage and what was going on inside the device at that exact time.

Perez said he will go over some of the rideshare data from Lyft and that no data was altered at any point.

The defense brought up Apple Health data and Roberto Balli asked Perez if he had a FitBit and he ran in place, would it register those steps?

Perez said those steps would not count.

Balli brought up running on a treadmill and Perez said that those steps would register because they are strides.

Balli and Perez went back and forth on the issue regarding smart devices and which steps count and which do not.

Perez stated that Apple will pick up steps, distance due to the accelerometer, it’s like a measurement.

Perez stated that Apple Health will not tell you where you are going, but a third party application will.

Perez stated that the location will be brought in but not based on the steps but from third party applications.

Perez went over some of the third-party applications that will be brought in as evidence such as Life 360, Apple Health apps, Lyft Data, Facebook messenger as well as other social media apps, Instagram, and Snapchat that were in the report.

After going over all of the data that Perez will use in his testimony, Judge Notzson ruled to allow him to testify; however, he will not testify on Wednesday.

For this expert, defense says they will question his reliability on serology, not his qualifications.

The state then called on Garon Foster, a forensic serologist.

A forensic serologist is the screening of potential biological materials on items. DNA analysis is conducted on items such as looking for blood. Foster explained some of the methods they go through the process such as examining saliva, or seminal fluid. The state continues to ask about the methods Foster uses on how he would reach his conclusion.

Foster continues to explain how confident he would be in his findings such as if blood was really blood.

Balli stated that in the DNA report, it can’t conclusively say that it was DNA from blood to which Foster agreed.

Foster then spoke about the chemical uses for test saying that presumptive tests will only test positive in the presence of blood.

Balli went on to ask Foster if the test would pick up other chemicals that look like blood such as ‘Horseradish’.

Foster said that serology can’t determine the biologic origin, and only its genetic profile.

Any blood that is found , he can only say that blood came from the location, not a person.

After listening to Foster’s expertise, Judge Notzon allowed him to testify because he is not making ‘absolute’ findings and that his findings are accepted industry standards.

The jury was then brought back in as Foster took the stand who is a forensic scientist supervisor at the Bexar County Crime Laboratory Forensic Serology DNA Division.

Foster said he has been in that profession for 29 years.

Foster said he has testified before on DNA comparison roughly 175 to 200 times.

Foster explained how DNA works to the jury.

“Forensic DNA analysist analyzes the one percent of DNA that is different that determines whether or not someone has left a biological sample,” said Foster.

Foster then spoke about the different samples in the case of Gracy Espinoza.

Foster said he used the serological screening to see if there was biological material.

If material was found, Foster would characterize that material and then create a DNA profile on a suspected sample.

Foster said they compare it to a suspect and look at XY chromosomes, and 20 other genetic markers to discriminate one person to another.

Foster explained the seminal fluid, the liquid portion of semen.

After a presumptive test of the presence of blood, then part two is whether that test has markers of blood like hemoglobin, said Foster.

Foster also brought up the possibly of false presumptive tests for blood such as horseradish, rust that may give a positive reaction.

Foster then showed jurors some of the copies he prepared for the case.

Foster received three different items for this case, the first was from Joel David Chavez, the second was from Graciela ‘Gracy’ Espinoza and the third was the placenta, ‘products of conception’.

Foster created a DNA profile from each one to see who could or not have been the father.

Foster tested the placenta, a presumptive DNA sample from CHAVEZ III and a sample from the mother.

Foster then said he created DNA profiles for both.

The assistant district attorney brought out the placenta and showed it only to Foster who confirmed that is what he tested on.

According to Foster’s findings, Joel David Chavez III, was not excluded from being the father of the unborn child, based on placenta tissue DNA.

Foster stated that there is a 99.9% probability that Chavez III is the father, rather than an unrelated individual in the population.

According to the report from Jan. 21, 2021, it lists several suspects including Joel David Chavez, Ivan Estrada and Ryan Christopehr Mendiola.

Foster said they gathered a lot of swabs from the bathroom, kitchen sink, kitchen pipe, bedroom wall, restroom floor, front door and bedroom floor.

Foster went over the swabs from Ivan and Ryan as well as the fingernail clippings from Gracy, Chavez, Ivan and Ryan.

Further evidence was also collected from the street, light pole, sidewalk, concrete slab, according to foster.

Based on Foster’s findings, a presumptive positive test for Gracy’s blood was found on the street, light pole, and mask.

Foster said there was no semen found on Gracy’s blue jeans.

The state showed the April 28, 2021 forensic serology report.

At this point, all suspects remain listed.

More swabs were collected such as vaginal, oral and anal swabs.

Foster said swabs were also collected from the kitchen knife.

Foster said that a few items tested positive for blood such as shirt, bra and bed sheet as well as on the rubber gloves that were collected as evidence.

Other items tested negative were a hoodie, sweatpants, bandana.

According to Foster, the undergarments tested positive for possible presenece of seminal fluid.

The state brought out the H-E-B bag and a large black trash bag.

The red gloves were also shown to the courtroom.

Foster said he looked at the gloves for any potential blood.

The state brought out the forensic DNA report from June 18, 2021.

All of the suspects listed are those who provided a swab including Ivan, Joel and Ryan.

Foster read his results and findings to the courtroom.

DNA analysis was conducted from each item. Foster spoke about Gracy’s left hand fingernail clippings. He said that no foreign DNA was found but extremely small foreign DNA sample on her right hand but was unable to make a DNA profile from it.

According to Foster, the samples from Ryan’s fingernail clippings was human DNA consistent with two contributors.

Foster confirmed that Gracy’s DNA was under Ryan’s fingernails.

The assistant district attorney asked Foster if this type of phenomenon is common during sexual exchanges to which Foster agreed.

When Foster went over the fingernail clippings of Ivan Estrada, he said there was no foreign DNA.

According to Foster, Gracy’s DNA was found on the sidewalk, sleeves, collar, button area, clothing as well as the red gloves found in Chavez’s bag.

The assistant district attorney pointed out that the odds of that are 1 in 1.2 octillion individuals.

Foster said he found brown stains on the ride side glove exterior which Foster removed with a swab.

Foster reiterated to the jurors that the blood found on the glove was single source DNA female profile. Gracy’s DNA was not excluded while the three others were excluded.

Foster went over the findings on the sidewalk saying that Gracy cannot be excluded in some samples but Ryan, Ivan and Joel can be excluded.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.