Laredo I.S.D. kicks off new school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - After a hot and lengthy summer vacation, Laredo I.S.D. students and teachers returned to the classrooms for the first day of school.

Leyendecker Elementary School is just one of 20 LISD elementary schools, four high schools, four middle schools an early college campus, and even a magnet school that is kicking the school year off.

Destiny Villarreal is headed to fifth grade. She is one of roughly 21,000 students who is ready to embark on a new year of learning.

It’s the last of a milestone that Destiny said she is ready for; meanwhile, it’s just the beginning for little Aliyah who is starting pre-kinder 3 in the arms of her father, Chris Contreras.

Contreras said he is looking forward to seeing her daughter learn and advance throughout the school year.

A new school year that retired LISD employee and grandmother Olga Martinez said parents should be confident about sending their child to school.

“It’s exciting, it’s nice, teachers are real good so yes, they shouldn’t be nervous or stress out for their kids to come to school,” said Martinez.

And LISD officials say they are ready to welcome students with an added layer of protection.

“We of course have police officers, we have cameras, we have all these measures and layers of protection so that everyone will know that when you go to a campus, be expecting to be asked questions as we screen our visitors and of course we won’t allow anyone to come in unless they go through the proper protocols,” said LISD Executive Director Oscar Perez.

Protocols put in place to ensure a successful school year for all.

