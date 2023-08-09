Laredo Sam’s Club partially reopens after fire

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - After a recent fire forced a temporary closure, Laredo’s Sam’s Club store is now making a comeback.

Sam’s Club made the announcement on its social media account Tuesday, that they are now partially open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

While certain areas of the store are still off-limits, workers continue to clean and restore the store.

Store officials will keep customers updated on its operations.

