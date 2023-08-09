Shop Local
LISD discusses nutrition on the first day of school

By Mindy Casso
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:19 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Wednesday marked the first day of school for thousands of Laredo I.S.D. students and with the first day of school comes a change in eating habits.

During the summer, some children may fall into the habits of eating fast food or foods that are high in sugar.

Now that students are making their way back to the classrooms as well as the school cafetoriums, LISD assures that they will be providing its students with nutritious and well-balanced breakfast and lunch.

