LISD outlines safety initiatives for the new school year

By Lisely Garza
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 5:08 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo I.S.D. has been working for months to ensure they have the proper protocols in place to keep students, teachers, and staff safe.

On Wednesday morning, Farias Elementary School was one of many LISD campuses that saw parents cone in and out of the building to drop off and or register their children.

According to LISD, roughly 21,000 students returned to the classrooms Wednesday morning.

The district said safety continues to be the number one priority, that’s why they have been preparing for many days and months to ensure the safety of students.

Administrators said they have checked doors and had many different trainings for their staff, police officers and even drills for their students.

For parents or guardians who want to go into their child’s school, the district said you will need to go through a metal detector and present your ID.

