Plaza Theater receives an additional million dollars for renovations

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - A project to restore a Laredo landmark is getting an additional million dollars for its makeover.

During Monday night’s City Council meeting, over a million dollars of funding was approved for the design development, and construction for the restoration of the Plaza Theater.

Back in 2021, city council said the theater will become a multi-purpose facility that will be used for school and university performances, business conferences, and other entertainment events.

Laredo Mayor Dr. Victor Trevino said the project is moving along, but the building is dated, so they received additional funding from Congressman Cuellar to renovate it completely.

Downtown business owner Eduardo Castillo said he does not understand why the project is taking so long, but he would like to see it come to fruition, so that it can bring some life back to the downtown area.

“I don’t know why the remodeling process is taking five years,” said Castillo. “I would imagine that there is a lot of steps and procedures and what have you, that needs to be done in a remodeling project of something like this but I would hope after five years, if it’s going to start, I would hope that they get it done.”

At last checked some of the renovations included accessibility improvements, roof and light repairs, restroom code updates, and mural restorations.

Mayor Dr. Trevino said at this time there is not an exact date on when this project will be complete.

At last checked, this project had a total price tag of $12 million dollars.

