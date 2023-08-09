Shop Local
Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office identifies soldier who shot at protestors

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:05 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Tamaulipas, MX . (KGNS) - The Tamaulipas Attorney General’s Office identifies the name of a military servicemember who allegedly shot towards a group of protestors back in February.

According to a press release issued Aug. 8 by the office, back in Feb. five men were killed during a shooting in Nuevo Laredo.

Days later, families of the victims came together to protest after military members tried to remove the vehicle involved in the shooting.

A confrontation ensued and service members opened fire.

Abel Castro Guzman, 27, is accused of firing his service weapon towards the ground near the protestors.

Back in April, four military members were charged in connection to the death of the five men.

The investigation continues in both cases, the killing of the men and shots fired at the protestors.

