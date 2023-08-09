Three vehicle accident reported in north Laredo Wednesday morning

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A car accident caused major traffic delays during the crucial morning rush hour Wednesday morning.

The three-car accident happened at around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Bartlett and Del Mar.

It happened just as the first day of classes were getting underway for LISD students.

As a result of the crash, the westbound lane had to be temporarily closed off.

The resulting traffic congestion was a nightmare for commuters.

According to one of the drivers involved, two trucks were traveling along Bartlett when a car disregarded a red light at the intersection.

The impact caused a chain reaction, involving a white truck and resulting in a toolbox sent flying through the air, striking a gray truck.

We’ll keep you updated once we learn more details.

