Thursday May Be the Hottest Day of This Heat Episode

By Richard Berler
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 6:27 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Temperatures aloft may peak Thursday, bringing a fair chance of reaching as high as 110F for the true air temperature. Even with low afternoon humidity after a humid morning, the exceptionally high temperatures will continue to pose a hazard. Folks need to respect the heat, take work breaks if your work is outside, drink plenty of water to replace what is lost through sweating (the body’s way to cool itself). Take advantage of access to airconditioned spaces. The dry brush, low afternoon humidity, and breezy conditions pose a fire hazard.

