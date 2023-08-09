Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Woman wins $4 million lottery prize after buying scratch-off ticket at gas station

Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.
Diane Howard bought a $30 scratch-off ticket and won a $4 million prize in North Carolina.(North Carolina Education Lottery)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 4:35 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARSAW, N.C. (Gray News) - A North Carolina woman became an instant millionaire thanks to buying a lucky scratch-off ticket.

According to the North Carolina Education Lottery, Diane Howard bought a $30 Black Titanium scratch-off ticket and turned it into a $4 million prize.

Howard bought her winning ticket from a Circle K convenience store and gas station in Warsaw.

She arrived at lottery headquarters on Monday to claim her winnings.

Howard chose the lump sum payout option of $2.4 million.

After required state and federal tax withholdings, she took home a little more than $1.7 million.

The Black Titanium game debuted in June. Lottery officials said the game offers six $4 million prizes and 16 $100,000 prizes.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez
Joel David Chavez murder trial Day 2: photos of Gracy’s body shown in court
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Three teens hospitalized following accident in central Laredo Sunday morning
Firefighters respond to fire at Danny’s Restaurant in north Laredo
Firefighters respond to fire at Danny’s Restaurant in north Laredo
Joel David Chavez murder trail Day 1
Joel David Chavez murder trial Day 1
Three vehicle accident reported in north Laredo Wednesday morning
Three vehicle accident reported in north Laredo Wednesday morning

Latest News

PAD - Minutos Para La Salud-EAP
Two Florida school districts are requiring parental consent before teachers will acknowledge...
Student nicknames now need parental consent in some Florida school districts
President Joe Biden speaks during an event celebrating the 2022 World Series champion Houston...
Biden issues an executive order restricting US investments in Chinese technology
FILE - Musician Robbie Robertson arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday, Feb. 22,...
Robbie Robertson, lead guitarist and songwriter of The Band, dies at 80
FILE - The seal of the Department of Defense is seen on the podium at the Pentagon, Sept. 27,...
US to send $200 million in military aid to Ukraine