Back-to-school convocation held for UISD employees

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 12:31 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A whirlwind of excitement and energy filled the Sames Auto Arena on Wednesday, August 9, as employees of the United Independent School District (UISD) came together for a spirited back-to-school convocation.

The event featured an array of engaging activities, including live music, a “Price is Right” style game show, and the presence of social media personality Gerry Brooks as the keynote speaker.

The event not only celebrated past achievements but also set an electrifying stage for the future. Carla Rivera, the Certification Coordinator for UISD, expressed, “We never see each other together in one place, and we are a big district, so it’s a great time to have us all together to start a new year.”

UISD students are poised to commence their academic journey on Tuesday, August 15th.

