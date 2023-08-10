Covid-19 cases on the rise, according to Laredo Health Department

LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) - As more students and teachers are getting ready to start the new school year, COVID-19 cases are once again on the rise in South Texas.

According to the Laredo Health Department, they have been receiving information from the CDC, and from the Texas Department of State Health Services about the increase in covid cases across the state.

The CDC reports that there’s a new variant called E-G Five that accounts for about 17 percent of new covid infections.

Dr. Richard Chamberlain, the Laredo Health Director said while they are not seeing an increase in hospital admissions, they are receiving reports of people visiting the hospital for covid symptoms.

Dr. Chamberlain advises residents to monitor their health, especially before the flu season.

“We are coming into the respiratory season, where we can have that trifecta of infections where you can get covid-19, influenza, and RSV all at the same time,” said Dr. Chamberlain. “What can you do to prevent that, stay home when you get sick, get tested, seek treatment is extremely important, especially for those who are on the moderate to severe side of those infections and also most important just stay up to date with all your vaccinations.”

The health department will continue to provide free PCR testing until Aug. 31, after that there will be a charge of $85.

