Fire destroys roughly 3,000 acres in Zapata area

ZAPATA COUNTY , TX (KGNS) - A fire destroys roughly 3,000 acres in Zapata County.

For the past three days, fire officials from across Texas have come down to Zapata to help put out the blaze.

As of Wednesday, 90 percent of the fire was contained; however, fire officials say the high winds are causing hot spots, making it difficult for them to extinguish the fire completely.

The fire started in the City of Zapata and then spread to San Ygnacio.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.