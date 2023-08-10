Hot Weather Will Continue

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A tall dome of hot air remains above Texas. This is blocking any major weather features from moving into our area, weather systems are tracking around our dome of hot air. A hint more of a gulf influence may lower temperatures to the 103 to 105F range early next week along with small cumulus clouds appearing in our skies during those days.

