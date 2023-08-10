Joel David Chavez Murder Trial Day 4: Text messages between Gracy and Joel on display

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The murder trial for Joel David Chavez III continues for a fourth day this week at the 111th District Court.

So far, a total of 17 witnesses have taken the stand from friends and family of Gracy Espinoza as well as forensic and digital forensic experts.

On Thursday, the day started with Detective Raimundo Garcia taking the stand who was assigned as the lead investigator to this case.

Garcia went over his duties on the day of Sept. 10, 2020 when Gracy’s body was found on Plum Street and Buena Vista Avenue.

Garcia said he collected blood swabs, clothing, two phones that belonged to Gracy and Chavez.

Garcia said he extracted the data and was able to establish a timeline of events before and after the murder.

The state asked Garcia to identity the Joel David Chavez III and Garcia was able to point to Chavez and said he was the man wearing the red tie.

Garcia started with a timeline of Gracy and Joel and stated that they met in Feb. 2020.

Gracy’s past relationship with her ex-boyfriend, Alejandro Larrigana was brought up to which Garcia confirmed that he was the one who passed away on Nov. 2019.

The state showed some of the text messages between Gracy and Joel that happened in Aug.

A message from Gracy to Chavez was read to the courtroom that said, “My mom thinks you’ll call the cops on us.”

She said it’s because of Luis and Peter, her siblings.

Garcia said they had seemed to be separating from this point.

Detective Garcia said there was an issue with the siblings; however he could not recall the issue at the time but at this point, Joel started to get upset.

Detective Garcia said they were living together in Aug. and Joel was trying to win her back saying that he misses her and that it was better when they lived together.

Detective Garcia said that Joel texts, “It was too good to be true”.

According to Garcia, Joel texted Gracy 17 times between Gracy’s texts.

At one point Joel texted, “If I could go back I would’ when they were living together”, but Gracy replied that it was better this way when they are not.

According to the text messages, Joel’s parents are making him pay for the car.

Messages show that Joel is worried about losing Gracy, saying “I have lost u and I don’t want to’, ‘it’s the worst feeling.”

Gracy tells Joel to let her go because they will keep running in circles.

Another exchange of text messages between Gracy and Joel is put on the projector for the jurors to see.

In one of the messages, Joel claims that Gracy lied to him about not telling him that she went to an interview for a job.

A little while after that, Gracy responds, “Tbh, I don’t want to date anymore.”

Joel pleads with Gracy not to break up with him.

Gracy responds with “Ur always on top of me and I don’t like it.”

Joel responds saying, “You told me we wouldn’t break up.”

Gracy continues that she has been wanting to break up for a while now and that Joel suffocates her.

Joel continues to plead with Gracy to stay together and even at one point asked Gracy to talk on the phone.

Gracy sent a message to Joel saying, “You’re a little too much to handle.”

Joel asked Gracy where she will be working at but Gracy told him not to worry about it.

Joel continues to ask Gracy to stay together, even saying that they’re about to hit their month anniversary.

At one-point Gracy got upset because Joel texted her mom.

An exchange form Aug. 2 continues with the same pattern of Joel asking Gracy to stay with him; meanwhile, Gracy says she doesn’t want to be together.

At one point Gracy texts Joel, “Ya no quiero novio.” And Joel claims to be crying his eyes out saying that he doesn’t deserve this.

Another long text message from Joel is shown saying that he did not go to work because he was hoping that it was all a bad dream.

He continues to apologize and asks Gracy to stay with him.

