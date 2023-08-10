Shop Local
Laredo church holds prayer services at campuses amid back-to-school season

By Roger Uvalle
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As schools reopen their doors for the new academic year, a blend of emotions and concerns envelops both students and parents alike. In a distinctive approach to addressing these feelings, the Isaias 35 Church’s prayer team has taken action.

Comprising approximately 30 dedicated individuals, the prayer team is embarking on a mission of compassion and faith. Their journey takes them to numerous schools across the town, where they offer prayers for a fruitful and prosperous academic journey. Their efforts extend to institutions of higher education, such as Laredo College and TAMIU.

For members of the Isaias 35 Church, prayer carries a profound significance—it’s more than a mere gesture; it’s a spiritual shield of protection. Pastor Edgar Hernandez shared insights into their mission, stating, “We have been visiting like 40 to 50 schools, north, south, east, everywhere because like I said, we love Laredo and we know that God has great things for our students.”

In a gesture of unity and hope, the church is offering its prayer services for student communities exclusively when schools are closed and unoccupied until August 15.

For those seeking to join this inspiring initiative, the Isaias 35 Church can be found at 1720 East Hillside Road. Further information can be obtained by contacting the church at 956-898-1867.

