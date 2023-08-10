‘Laredo Runs on Water’ campaign promotes sustainable water usage

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Laredo Utilities Department is creating ripples of change with their latest “Laredo Runs on Water” campaign.

Collaborating with Texas Runs on Water, a statewide initiative by the Texas Water Foundation, Laredo is aiming to reshape water consumption behaviors and foster a collective commitment to safeguarding future water supplies. The campaign’s overarching goal is to inspire a new generation of Texans to embrace cultural and behavioral shifts crucial for securing our future water supply.

Even as Laredo remains at Stage 1 of its Water Conservation and Drought Contingency Plan, an eye is fixed on reservoir levels that teeter on the edge of Stage 2. Vivian Ayala, Water Conservation Planner with the Laredo Utilities Department, stressed the urgency, stating, “We are urging the community to start implementing Stage 2, which is your three times-a-week outdoor watering schedule. We want to get into good practice and just change our overall habits and just remain prepared to enter Stage 2 because we are in a drought and this heat is really intense right now.”

The Laredo Utilities Department will engage the community every Wednesday via social media channels and their official website. These engagements are tailored to nurture responsible water usage, emphasize pressing water needs, and champion ongoing conservation endeavors.

