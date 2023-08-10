Multiple vehicle accident causes closures on I-35 and mile marker 55
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multi-vehicle accident causes closures along southbound I-35 on mile marker 55.
According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a trooper was in the middle of making a traffic stop when a pick up truck allegedly hit him from behind.
A second vehicle was involved but officials have not confirmed the make or the model of the car yet.
As of 8:50 p.m. troopers were still at the scene redirecting traffic.
