Multiple vehicle accident causes closures on I-35 and mile marker 55

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 9:59 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A multi-vehicle accident causes closures along southbound I-35 on mile marker 55.

According to the Texas Department of Transportation, a trooper was in the middle of making a traffic stop when a pick up truck allegedly hit him from behind.

A second vehicle was involved but officials have not confirmed the make or the model of the car yet.

As of 8:50 p.m. troopers were still at the scene redirecting traffic.

