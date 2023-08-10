Shop Local
Multiple Vehicle Accident at North Bartlett and East Lyon

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:52 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A 4 car accident was reported by East Lyon and North Bartlett, Officers have blocked off the northbound lanes of Bartlett and Westbound lanes of Lyon, if this is part of your daily commute please use caution, or seek alternative routes. We’ll provide more details as they become available.

