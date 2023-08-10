National Health Center Week celebrated in Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Amid the nationwide observance of National Health Center Week, city officials and medical health providers in Laredo gathered on Wednesday, August 9 at the Gateway Community Health Center to commemorate this annual occasion.

National Health Center Week, which runs from August 6-12 this year, serves as a platform to underscore the resilience and solidarity that health centers bring to their respective communities.

Among the attendees was Dr. Maria Benavides, a Laredo native who holds the position of Program Director for a residency initiative dedicated to cultivating future doctors committed to serving the residents of Gateway City. Beyond her administrative role, Dr. Benavides is also a dedicated family doctor offering her expertise to patients at Gateway Community Health Center.

Dr. Maria Benavides expressed, “Gateway has an array of programs tailored to address the healthcare needs of patients, whether they are uninsured, underinsured, or insured. Our services encompass a spectrum, ranging from affordable or free cutting-edge medications to cervical and breast cancer screenings, diabetic care, behavioral health services, and more. We are proud to announce the recent addition of a Radiology Department, a testament to our ongoing efforts to expand and meet the evolving needs of our community.”

Residents interested in exploring the comprehensive services provided by Gateway Community Health Center are encouraged to inquire further by contacting the center at 956-795-8100.

