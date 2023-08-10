New mural at Laredo Health Dept. commemorates healthcare heroes

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new addition has graced the City of Laredo Health Department, as a captivating mural showcasing the department’s history takes center stage.

The mural’s unveiling, held Thursday, August 10, drew the presence of officials from both the Health Department and the city.

Sandra Gonzalez, the artist, hand-painted the mural. Spanning an impressive 9 feet in height and 40 feet in width, the mural required three weeks of work to reach completion. The mural pays tribute to the dedication of Laredo’s healthcare workers, who navigated the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Gonzalez expressed her aspirations for the mural, stating, “This mural here at the clinic, I hope they can see the detail, like on the portraits. I tried my best, me and my husband Malaki, to represent the community and the doctors and nurses to honor them because they are the heroes in this community.”

Situated at the entrance on Cedar Street, the mural’s location welcomes all who enter the Health Department.

