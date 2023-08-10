Shop Local
Smoke sighted, fire confirmed near Loop 20 and Clark Boulevard

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 10, 2023 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents in the vicinity of Clark Boulevard and Newport Avenue reported the sighting of smoke around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. The Laredo Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to investigate the situation.

Upon arriving at the 2400 block of Milford Court, the presence of a fire truck confirmed the presence of an active fire near a home. Details regarding the nature and extent of the fire are currently under investigation, and no further information has been released by the Laredo Fire Department at this time.

