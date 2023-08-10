Smoke sighted, fire confirmed near Loop 20 and Clark Boulevard

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Residents in the vicinity of Clark Boulevard and Newport Avenue reported the sighting of smoke around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening. The Laredo Fire Department was dispatched to the scene to investigate the situation.

Upon arriving at the 2400 block of Milford Court, the presence of a fire truck confirmed the presence of an active fire near a home. Details regarding the nature and extent of the fire are currently under investigation, and no further information has been released by the Laredo Fire Department at this time.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.