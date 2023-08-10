Zapata Fire officials say 95% of fire is contained

ZAPATA COUNTY, TX (KGNS) - After four days of battling a brush fire in Zapata County that spread to San Ygnacio, 95 percent of the fire is now contained. According to the Zapata County Fire Department, roughly 3,500 acres of land was burned.

Fire officials say, as of 6 p.m. on Wednesday, roughly 95 percent of the fire was contained.

Officials say they created a large perimeter fire break that shouldn’t allow the fire to spread and will eventually burn itself out.

No injuries were reported, no major structures were involved, and no livestock were affected.

