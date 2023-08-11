Shop Local
Eighth Grader of the Month
Experience Laredo
Teachers of the Month
School Supply Drive

Abrupt nationwide closing of tuxedo business leaves couples scrambling

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers. (Source: KCTV)
By Greg Payne, Mike McKnight and Debra Worley
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV/WOWT/Gray News) - Many wedding parties across the country are scrambling to find formal wear after Tip Top Tux abruptly shut down Monday.

The major tuxedo supplier closed without warning its customers.

“No announcement, no phone numbers, and nothing on the website; no notice,” said Matt Chamberlain who pulled up to a store for a fitting in Nebraska. “It’s a bit of a problem.”

Brianne Huntsucker and Dimitric Edwards have been planning for their wedding in the Kansas City area and grew concerned when they noticed social media chatter about the business from which their wedding party purchased their tuxes.

“A post came up that a bride in the Kansas City area was stressed because she heard that Tip Top Tux locations were going out of business,” Huntsucker said. “She heard that some of them were starting to close, and their wedding was in a couple of weeks and so, we started panicking.”

They quickly realized Tip Top Tux locations across the country and businesses under their parent company Dapper & Dashing were closed with signs on the businesses that read, “Sorry we are closed today. Sorry for the inconvenience. If you are a customer returning your tuxedo from the weekend you will not be charged late fees and may keep your tuxedo.”

The company apparently sent an email to employees that said: “I regret to inform you that you are being laid off from your position effective Monday, August 7, 2023. Unfortunately, the company is compelled to cease operations effective immediately.”

Tip Top Tux couldn’t be reached for comment.

Copyright 2023 KCTV & WOWT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Joel David Chavez Murder Trial Day 4: Text messages between Gracy and Joel on display
Joel David Chavez Murder Trial Day 4: Text messages between Gracy and Joel on display
Accident reported on south Laredo highway
Accident reported on south Laredo highway
A shooting in a St. Paul suburb left three people wounded, including a 12-year-old boy, and...
Multiple Vehicle Accident at North Bartlett and East Lyon
Joel David Chavez
Joel David Chavez Murder Trial Day 3: Science and DNA evidence on display
Smoke sighted, house fire confirmed near Loop 20 and Clark Boulevard
Smoke sighted, fire confirmed near Loop 20 and Clark Boulevard

Latest News

Oxygen masks dropped down on an American Airlines flight Thursday after the cabin...
‘Your mind wanders’: Flyer recalls frightening moments after plane drops 15K feet in minutes
Prosecutors say 47 weapons and 26,000 rounds of ammunition were seized from the home of a...
47 weapons, 26,000 rounds of ammunition seized from home of judge charged in wife’s killing, prosecutors say
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin applauds then Alfa Bank head Petr Aven after awarding...
US government sanctions Russians on the board of Alfa Group in response to war in Ukraine
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland makes a point as he speaks to members of the house of...
LIVE: Attorney General Merrick Garland to make statement
Wildfire wreckage is seen Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. The search of the...
Death toll from Hawaii wildfires increases to 55; town of Lahaina ‘gone,’ governor says