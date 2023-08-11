Accident reported on south Laredo highway

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - At least two vehicles are involved in a collision in south Laredo Thursday evening.

The accident happened on Highway 83 and Cielito Lindo.

Video shows two vehicles damaged at the scene.

Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety and Border Patrol were seen at the scene.

No word on what caused the accident but an investigation is underway.

For more headlines. click here.

Copyright 2023 KGNS. All rights reserved.