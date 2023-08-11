Shop Local
Border Patrol Supervisor arrested after altercation with Laredo police

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 11, 2023 at 4:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A Border Patrol supervisor finds himself on the wrong side of the law after an alleged dispute with police officers.

Laredo police arrested 38-year-old Mark Anthony Rocha who was off-duty at the time.

The incident happened after midnight Friday morning at the 100 block of Washingtonia Dr.

According to Laredo police, it started with an accident regarding a parked vehicle at the location.

The driver who was Rocha’s wife was speaking with officers when Rocha arrived at the scene and allegedly started to argue with officers.

“After being told that the investigation was happening, he disregarded the officer’s commands and closed the door on the officers. The officers attempted once again to talk to him, and that was when he disobeyed the officers’ commands and they brought him out of the vehicle,” said Ofc. Jose Espinoza.

Rocha was charged with interfering with public duties and resisting arrest.

We reached out to Border Patrol for a statement, but they have not gotten back to us.

